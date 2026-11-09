The US Supreme Court has allowed construction of border barriers and roads in and near Big Bend National Park in Texas to continue. The justices suspended a lower court ruling that last month put the work on hold pending consideration of the main lawsuit.

Government arguments

In a brief explanation, the Supreme Court said that the injunction prevents the government from advancing its significant interests in security and border integrity. As The Hill reports, the ruling does not specify which justices supported it. At the same time, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented and believed that the government's request to stay the lower court's ruling should be denied.

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Disputes over the work

Earlier this year, then-US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem waived the application of environmental laws to speed up the construction of barriers and roads in the Big Bend area. Local residents with differing political views said the work could harm the local economy and environment, as well as limit recreational opportunities in the area. The US administration said it would not build a large border wall inside the national park, but it continues other construction work.

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