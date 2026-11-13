The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal by online broker Robinhood, which is seeking to block an investor lawsuit over the omission of interim financial data from the materials for the company’s 2021 initial public offering. As CNBC reports, the court agreed to consider the petition on Friday.

Robinhood’s appeal

Robinhood is asking the highest US judicial authority to overturn a ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. That appeals court reinstated an investor lawsuit against Robinhood related to the company’s IPO.

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Previous rulings

Previously, a federal judge in San Francisco dismissed the lawsuit. The Ninth Circuit’s reinstatement of the case is the decision Robinhood is challenging before the Supreme Court.

The administration of President Donald Trump urged the Supreme Court to hear the company’s appeal. It is this appeal that the court has now agreed to consider. The CNBC article was published on November 13, 2026.

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