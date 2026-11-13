The US Supreme Court has agreed to consider the case of President Donald Trump’s administration regarding the reinstatement of restrictions on filing asylum applications at the country’s southern border. As The Hill reports, lower courts had previously found the policy unlawful, but it remains in effect while the appeal is being considered.

The essence of the restrictions

Trump signed the relevant proclamation on his first day after returning to office as president. The document describes the situation at the US southern border as an “invasion” and categorically prohibits filing asylum applications.

Asylum seekers represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU, and immigration organizations challenged the proclamation. The plaintiffs stated that the number of illegal border crossings had already been declining and that the introduced policy significantly restricts the legal rights of foreigners at the border.

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The parties’ positions in court

US District Judge Randolph Moss concluded that Trump had exceeded his authority and blocked the policy. The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld this decision in April, after which the administration appealed to the Supreme Court.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer called the restrictions Trump’s main tool for stopping illegal border crossings. In court filings, he argued that allowing the lower court’s ruling to take effect could trigger a new influx of illegal entries, overwhelm the system, and create conditions for smuggling drugs, weapons, and other goods, as well as for strengthening the influence of cartels.

The case will be considered during the current Supreme Court term, with a decision expected by summer.

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