The US Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in a case concerning a ban on AR-15 rifles and similar semi-automatic weapons in Connecticut and Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago. The ruling could determine whether the US Constitution protects Americans’ right to own such weapons. As The Independent reports, a verdict is expected by the end of June.

Connecticut expanded its ban on weapons the state defines as “assault weapons” after the December 14, 2012, shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. In less than five minutes, the attacker fired 154 shots and killed 20 children aged six and seven, as well as six adults.

Conservative justices hold a six-to-three majority on the US Supreme Court. The court expanded its interpretation of the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which protects the right to keep and bear arms, in landmark rulings in 2008, 2010, and 2022.

Positions of the parties

The plaintiffs, including the gun-rights organization Second Amendment Foundation and people seeking to own AR-15-type weapons, argue that such rifles are in “common use” because tens of millions of Americans own them. They cite the Supreme Court’s 2008 ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller, which struck down a handgun ban in Washington.

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President Donald Trump’s administration supported the plaintiffs. Federal appeals courts had previously sided with Connecticut and Cook County: the Second Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument that AR-15s are protected due to their widespread use, while the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Cook County’s restrictions.

Connecticut’s arguments

Connecticut authorities state that governments have historically restricted particularly dangerous weapons because of risks to the public. In documents filed with the court, the state called AR-15s an example of such weapons, citing their high lethality and use in mass killings and killings of law enforcement officers.

According to the state, since 2012, AR-15 rifles or similar weapons have been involved in 12 of the 17 deadliest mass shootings in the United States, including the attack on Sandy Hook School. AR-15s and similar weapons are currently banned in 11 US states and the District of Columbia.

Nicole Hockley, whose six-year-old son Dylan was killed at Sandy Hook, said overturning the ban would devalue the state’s efforts to protect people after the tragedy. She is a co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise, an organization that trains educators and schoolchildren to prevent school shootings.

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