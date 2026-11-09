US Supreme Court skeptical of former inmate’s lawsuit — The Hill

During oral arguments on November 9, the US Supreme Court indicated that it is unlikely to allow former federal inmate Kekai Watanabe to continue his damages lawsuit against a prison nurse. At the same time, some justices made clear that they do not want to completely abandon the precedent allowing federal officials to be held personally liable for violations of constitutional rights, The Hill reports.

Lawsuit over injury in detention

Watanabe, who was previously in federal custody, claims that he was denied transfer to a hospital after a fight between members of rival gangs in July 2021 at a detention center in Honolulu. According to him, prison nurse Francis Nielsen disregarded his complaints of back pain. It later emerged that the pain was related to a fractured tailbone.

The lawsuit was initially dismissed, but the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit later reinstated it. Watanabe is seeking compensation from Nielsen.

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Bivens precedent

The case is being considered under the framework established by the 1971 decision in Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents of Federal Bureau of Narcotics. It provides for lawsuits against federal officials for violations of constitutional rights. The US Supreme Court has repeatedly narrowed the scope of such lawsuits and expanded it to the prison context only once — in Carlson v. Green in 1980, which concerned an inmate’s death following an asthma attack.

Watanabe’s lawyers insist that the circumstances of his case are similar to Carlson v. Green and that such lawsuits are needed to prevent unconstitutional actions by officials. Nielsen’s representatives believe there are significant differences between the two cases and that the dispute can be resolved through other mechanisms provided by Congress, including the Federal Tort Claims Act. A Supreme Court ruling is expected by the beginning of next summer.

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