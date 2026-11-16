The US Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal by President Donald Trump’s administration, which sought to halt tens of millions of dollars in research grant funding for California higher education institutions. As The Hill reports, the justices issued a one-line order without explaining their reasons; no dissent from the decision was reported.

Appeals court ruling remains in effect

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to review a May decision by a panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The panel upheld a preliminary injunction against the cancellation of some grants in the University of California system.

The appeals court concluded that the termination of funding was aimed at suppressing views with which the government disagrees and likely violated the First Amendment to the US Constitution. The cancellation of the grants was linked to presidential executive orders targeting diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

Positions of the parties

The US Department of Justice argued that the federal government has broad authority to determine how taxpayer funds are used. Solicitor General John Sauer stated in a court filing that the requirement of viewpoint neutrality does not oblige taxpayers to continue funding projects that the government no longer considers to be in the public interest.

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The funding cuts were challenged by a group of University of California researchers who had received multiyear grants from three federal agencies. In June 2025, they were notified that the funding would be terminated early under several Trump executive orders.

The researchers’ lawyers said this could lead to laboratory closures, layoffs and the suspension of research. According to them, the loss of funding could also prevent the publication of scientific papers and hinder the researchers’ influence on public debate.

Trump made the elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion programs one of his key priorities at the start of his second presidential term, issuing several executive orders concerning such initiatives in federal agencies, the military and other institutions receiving federal funding.

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