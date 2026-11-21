Max Verstappen will start from pole position at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the United States, although Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in qualifying. As Sky Sports reports, Antonelli will lose five places on the starting grid for exceeding the limit on internal combustion engines and will start the race sixth.

Starting grid

Antonelli was 0.258 seconds ahead of Verstappen. On his final fast lap, the Italian crossed the line just before the end of the session and also benefited from a significant slipstream from Racing Bulls cars. George Russell was 0.331 seconds slower than his Mercedes teammate and will start second alongside Verstappen.

Lando Norris of McLaren will take third on the grid, Isack Hadjar of Red Bull will start fourth, and Arvid Lindblad of Racing Bulls will start fifth. It is Lindblad's highest starting position of his career. Liam Lawson will move up to seventh after Oscar Piastri's penalty.

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Piastri penalty and Ferrari

Piastri qualified seventh, but received a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding the limit on engine components and will start 17th. Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto showed good pace, but found themselves in traffic on their out-laps in the third qualifying segment and finished ninth and 10th respectively.

Both Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, were eliminated in the second qualifying segment. The team struggled in cold conditions and on the long straights. This is the first time since the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix that no Ferrari driver has reached the final qualifying segment. After Piastri's penalty, Leclerc will start 10th and Hamilton 11th.

Before qualifying, Verstappen and Russell collided during final practice. No sporting penalties were imposed for the incident, but Verstappen received a warning for erratic driving when he tried to prevent Russell from taking track position.

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