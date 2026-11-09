In Milan, Italy, Vespa unveiled its 2027 electric scooter range — the Primavera Elettrica, Sprint S Elettrica and Primavera Tech Elettrica. The models were shown at EICMA 2026. The company retained the classic steel body but updated the scooters’ electric components.

New motor and removable battery

The most important change is a new electric motor with a modular design, developed and manufactured in Italy by parent group Piaggio. According to Electrek, no rare-earth materials are used in the motor’s design. Piaggio says this solution should improve performance and energy efficiency.

For the Primavera Elettrica and Sprint S Elettrica, with a top speed of 45 km/h, the manufacturer claims more dynamic acceleration in urban traffic. In Eco mode, the range is up to 85 km, according to Vespa. The new range is also fitted with a removable battery that can be taken out of the scooter and charged indoors.

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Faster Primavera Tech version

The flagship Primavera Tech Elettrica is homologated in Europe as a motorcycle rather than a moped and reaches up to 67 km/h. Its range has increased by 12.5%, according to Vespa, thanks to the new motor and vehicle control system: up to 90 km under the WMTC cycle or up to 100 km in Eco mode.

The company also introduced a new charger that, it says, reduces electricity consumption from the grid by 17%. Charging from 0% to 80% is expected to take about 2.5 hours. A Maintenance mode is provided to protect the battery during long periods of inactivity. The Primavera Tech Elettrica additionally features a 5-inch TFT display, keyless access, navigation via a smartphone connectivity system and remote seat unlocking.

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