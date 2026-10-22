In Australia, veteran Ben Roberts-Smith said that his unsuccessful defamation lawsuit against Nine newspapers cost billionaire and media magnate Kerry Stokes more than $30 million. According to Roberts-Smith, Stokes supported him from the start of the case, including by covering legal costs, ABC News reports.

Estimate of lawsuit costs

In an interview with radio station 2GB, Roberts-Smith said he did not know the exact amount of the costs but believed they exceeded $30 million. The veteran also admitted that he had been “naive” about the civil justice system.

The court proceedings ended with the Federal Court finding that, on the balance of probabilities, allegations that Roberts-Smith was responsible for or involved in the deaths of four detainees in Afghanistan were substantially true.

Criminal proceedings

Roberts-Smith has been charged with five counts of murder classified as war crimes. They are connected to his service in the Special Air Service Regiment in Afghanistan in 2009–2012.

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Prosecutors allege that those killed were unarmed Afghan civilians who were not taking part in hostilities, and that they were shot by Roberts-Smith or servicemen acting on his orders. He denied wrongdoing and said he would continue to fight the charges brought against him.

Roberts-Smith also said he would not change anything about his military career and had never breached the rules on the use of force. The case is due to return to court in December.

Questions over jurors

The veteran expressed doubt over whether it would be possible to find 12 jurors who had not formed their own opinions due to the case’s extensive media coverage. At the same time, he said he was ready for the case to be heard by a panel of ordinary citizens.

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