Researchers from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, and the University of Lincoln have found that the viscosity of so-called marine snow affects the amount of carbon it can carry into the deep ocean. The team estimates that the most viscous particles can transport more than six times as much carbon as particles with a less dense structure, ScienceDaily reports.

How marine snow stores carbon

Marine snow consists of small clumps of organic and inorganic particles that slowly sink from the ocean surface to the seabed. It can include mucus, remains of microscopic plankton, silt, dead organisms and animal waste products. Every year, this material removes more than 10 gigatons of carbon from surface waters, but only about two gigatons reach depths where carbon can be stored for hundreds or thousands of years.

As the particles sink, they are broken down by bacteria that feed on marine snow. The rate of bacterial decomposition affects how much carbon ultimately reaches the ocean depths.

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Bacteria find it harder to penetrate inside

The scientists used three-dimensional confocal microscopy and fluorescent molecules to track the interaction of living bacteria with the structure of individual particles. The method made it possible to see the physical structure of marine snow at a microscopic scale and observe how bacteria move inside the particles.

Observations showed that bacteria mostly colonize less viscous areas near the surfaces of particles. They have more difficulty penetrating denser and stickier inner zones. In laboratory experiments, viscous particles resisted bacterial decomposition and fragmentation for longer, while computer modeling showed that they may sink deeper before breaking apart.

Significance of the method

The main findings were published in the journal Science, while a description of the imaging method appeared in Nature Communications. The researchers note that the approach could help study the interaction of bacteria with mucus not only in the ocean, but also in coral reefs, kelp forests, plant root systems and the human digestive system.

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