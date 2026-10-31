Pakistan’s Election Commission has published a schedule for determining electoral constituency boundaries for the cantonment boards of Quetta and Kharian. The procedure will be conducted from November 2026 to January 2027 after the federal government changed the classification of both boards, Dawn reports.

The Quetta Cantonment Board was moved from Class II to Class I, while the Kharian board in Punjab province was upgraded from Class III to Class II. The Election Commission set 10 electoral constituencies for Quetta and five for Kharian.

Constituency formation schedule

Administrative preparations, including the procurement of maps and training of committee members and authorized bodies, are to be completed on November 2–4. Committees will prepare preliminary constituency lists from November 5 to 19, and they will be published on November 20 for objections to be filed.

Objections may be submitted from November 21 to December 20. Authorized bodies must consider them by January 5, 2027, and notify the committees of their decisions by January 8. The final electoral constituency lists are scheduled to be published on January 13.

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Officials responsible for the procedure

The delimitation committee in Kharian will be chaired by the District Election Commissioner of Gujrat. It will also include the Executive Officer of Kharian Cantonment and the Assistant Election Commissioner of Gujrat.

In Quetta, the District Election Commissioner of Quetta East was appointed chair of the committee. The committee will also include the Additional Executive Officer of Quetta Cantonment and the Assistant Election Commissioner of Quetta East. The Regional Election Commissioners of Gujranwala and Quetta will consider objections concerning Kharian and Quetta, respectively.

The Commission also ordered that officials appointed to conduct the procedure must not be transferred without its prior permission. The schedule was issued amid hearings in a case concerning delays in local elections in the country’s cantonment boards. A hearing in the case was set for November 10 after the hearing scheduled for October 28 did not take place.

Under Article 19D(2) of the Cantonments Act 2023, the federal government must formally approach the Election Commission to hold such elections. The Commission said that, despite reminders and a letter from the Chief Election Commissioner to the prime minister, such a request has not yet been submitted.

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