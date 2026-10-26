Pakistan's Election Commission has proposed 12 amendments to the 2023 codes of conduct for parties, candidates, media and observers to counter the misuse of artificial intelligence during elections. The commission will accept feedback from the public and stakeholders on the draft until November 20, The Express Tribune reports.

Content labeling for media

Under the draft, media outlets must clearly label materials created or altered using AI when broadcasting, publishing or distributing them. The use of such tools to prepare, translate, present or analyze election materials is proposed on the condition that this fact is disclosed to the audience and responsibility for the reliability and accuracy of the information is retained.

The draft also prohibits the use of deepfakes to create fake images, voices or statements of political party leaders, candidates, election officials, members of the judiciary, military personnel and other public officials if such content is false, defamatory or intended for ridicule. Regulators and the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency are to monitor unlabeled AI content and report violations to the election commission.

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Restrictions for parties and observers

Political parties and candidates are proposed to be prohibited from creating, publishing, broadcasting or distributing AI-generated or altered materials without clear labeling. Separately, the draft prohibits the use of such content to mislead voters about a person's image, words or actions. Parties and candidates must also retain all materials created using AI during the election process.

The draft provides for a ban on bots, automated accounts and similar tools used to artificially influence online activity or create false trends. Automated calls and messages with cloned voices used for campaigning must begin with a clear notice that they were created using AI. Observers will be required to identify cases of AI manipulation and immediately report them to the commission, while being prohibited from generating or altering their findings, photos, videos and reports using AI.

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