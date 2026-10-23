Pakistan’s Election Commission has partially changed the descriptions of several electoral constituencies for the National and provincial assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As Dawn reports, the commission did so without inviting objections as required by law.

Grounds for the changes

The commission’s notification states that the decision is linked to administrative changes in land revenue units that took place from April 2, 2024, to January 27, 2026. To partially amend the constituency notification published on November 30, 2023, the commission cited Rule 15 of the Election Rules, 2017.

This rule allows the commission to change a constituency’s description in the event of changes to administrative units, while its boundaries must remain unchanged. At the same time, Article 22 of the Elections Act, 2017, provides that the commission may, on its own initiative, make changes to the final list of constituencies or the areas included in them, but at least four months before the announcement of the election schedule.

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Under this article, the proposed changes, together with their rationale, must be published in the official gazette and on the commission’s website. Before making a final decision, the commission must also invite and consider representations submitted regarding them.

Updated constituency descriptions

Following the creation of Bar Swat district, the descriptions of three constituencies in Swat were updated. NA-2 now includes the tehsils of Bahrain and Khwazakhela, as well as part of Charbagh. NA-3 includes the areas of Mingora and Babuzai, Barikot tehsil, and certain patwar circles of Kabal tehsil. NA-4 includes Matta tehsil of Bar Swat district and the remaining patwar circles of Kabal in Swat district.

The changes also concern constituencies NA-36 and NA-38. The villages of Darshi and Matho Khel in Banda Daud Shah tehsil of Karak district were included in NA-36 after being removed from NA-38. The descriptions of NA-43, NA-44, and NA-45, covering areas of the districts of Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and the newly created Paharpur district, were also updated.

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