South Africa’s Electoral Commission has asked the police to strengthen security at all election-material storage sites in KwaZulu-Natal following a series of incidents ahead of the local elections on November 4. As Daily Maverick reports, the most serious incident occurred on the evening of November 2 at a storage site at the Dassenhoek library in Mariannhill, west of Durban.

A group of people wearing clothing with party symbols entered the premises and demanded that ballot boxes for special voting be moved. They said the building was unsafe because it had previously been breached. The incident disrupted the work of two of the 24 polling stations served by this storage site: commission staff could not freely enter and leave the premises to collect election materials.

Review of possible party involvement

South Africa’s Electoral Commission chief executive Sy Mamabolo said supporters of the uMkhonto Wesizwe party, or MK, may have been involved in the incident. According to him, commission staff were held hostage before police intervened. At the same time, MK representative Willis Mchunu questioned whether the people were party members and condemned the incident.

The provincial electoral commission said it was still establishing the identities of those who entered the facility and could not reliably confirm their political affiliation. The commission is reviewing video footage and is in contact with the party concerned. Once those involved are identified, it intends to file criminal complaints.

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Preparations for voting

Attempts to gain access to election-material storage sites were also recorded in Richmond, Mkhambathini and Pietermaritzburg, but there police prevented people from entering. In KwaZulu-Natal, 165 polling stations were designated as high-risk areas, the highest number among the country’s provinces. According to the source, more than 10,000 police officers were deployed in the region ahead of the vote.

Across South Africa, police said 21 election-related cases had been registered since November 1, including cases involving murder, intimidation, arson, theft and damage to election materials. Arrests were made in six proceedings, while five cases have already been heard in court. Separately, law enforcement officers are investigating the murder of an MK party regional leader in KwaZulu-Natal.

The commission also reported the detention of a councillor candidate in Mpumalanga suspected of trespassing at a polling station and damaging materials. In the Eastern Cape province, two people, according to the commission, posed as its employees and attempted to obtain election materials at the Engcobo police station.

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