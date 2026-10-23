South Africa’s Electoral Commission (IEC) has strengthened security measures at polling stations and election-material warehouses in KwaZulu-Natal province ahead of local elections scheduled for November 4. As TimesLIVE reports, police will guard warehouses and polling stations to prevent disruptions to voting.

According to Phehlweni Mkhwanazi, the IEC’s deputy head in KwaZulu-Natal, the province has 5,028 voting districts where permanent venues, tents and mobile polling stations will be used. About 6 million voters may take part in the vote.

Three levels of security

Provincial electoral official Ntombifuthi Masinga said warehouses will have three levels of protection: existing premises security, police officers and additional guards hired by the commission. According to her, this approach was introduced after incidents in 2024, when members of the public demanded access to warehouses and wanted to count election materials.

The number of police officers at polling stations will be determined through risk assessments. Presiding officers will be able to call law enforcement to maintain order and remove people obstructing voting. Former IEC deputy electoral official Mavetu Moseri noted that the law prohibits political gatherings, marches, demonstrations and other political activities on election day.

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New scanners and queue management

The commission has also upgraded its voter-service system. Tablets with cameras, previously used to scan barcodes and which slowed down queues, have been replaced with separate handheld scanners. The new functions of voter-management devices are expected to speed up address verification and voter processing at polling stations.

At large polling stations, voters will be divided according to their serial numbers on the lists rather than alphabetically. The lists are planned to be split into groups of 500 people. Voters were advised to send their identity document number to 32810 to receive information about their polling station and serial number.

Masinga said that as of Thursday, 66% of the required materials were ready: ballot papers had to be reprinted after a Constitutional Court ruling on an appeal by the African National Congress concerning the submission of candidate lists. At the same time, the IEC stressed that technical failures would not halt voting, as the paper voters’ roll remains a legally valid document.

Ordinary voters are allowed to come wearing T-shirts with party symbols. Distributing T-shirts, leaflets and food, as well as arranging transport to polling stations, is also permitted outside the voting area. Party representatives and candidates inside polling stations as observers are prohibited from displaying party symbols or influencing voters.

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