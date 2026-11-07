The Electoral Commission of South Africa has ordered recounts in five municipal electoral wards following the 2026 local elections. As TimesLIVE reports, as of 15:00 on Saturday, the commission had received 197 objections from political parties and candidates.

Commission chairperson Mosotho Moepya said that 54 objections had been dismissed, while some others had been withdrawn. The commission upheld two objections, finding that they had an impact or were material to the outcome. In one case, it ordered an audit, and in five wards, a recount of votes.

Polling stations for recounts

Recounts will be held in Tshwane Ward 257 at the Village Montessori School polling station, Tshwane Ward 102 at the PAC Projects polling station, Emalahleni Ward 119 at the Elly Park Fire Station polling station, Thabazimbi Municipality Ward 4 at the Shalom Church Centre polling station, and Breede Valley Municipality Ward 12 at the Christian Life Ministries polling station.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Moepya, the recounts will be conducted by Electoral Commission staff in the presence of political party representatives.

Preliminary results may change

The commission stressed that all announced results remain preliminary until it considers all objections. Depending on decisions regarding the objections, voting results and the allocation of seats may change.

After 99% of votes had been counted, the African National Congress had the greatest support nationwide, with 30.8%. The Democratic Alliance was in second place with 24%. The processing of results had been completed in the Free State, Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces, as well as in Limpopo. This process was still ongoing in Gauteng, the North West province and KwaZulu-Natal. The commission planned to announce the final local election results on Sunday at 18:00.

Read us on