South Africa’s Electoral Commission (IEC) rejected a request from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, founded by former president Jacob Zuma, to make changes to candidate lists for the local elections on November 4, 2026. The party asked to correct data in candidate submissions, add omitted candidates, and replace deceased ones, The Rio Times reports.

Electoral Commission’s position

The IEC said that the Constitutional Court’s ruling concerning the African National Congress (ANC) did not mean a general reopening of the candidate nomination process. The court decision concerned the reinstatement of 181 ANC candidates whose nominations had already been entered into the commission’s online system before the established deadline.

MK’s complaint was reported on October 24. No reports have been received of a court ruling that would overturn the Electoral Commission’s refusal.

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Preparations for voting

South Africa’s Parliament said on October 24 that it was confident in the IEC’s readiness to hold free and fair elections. This assessment was voiced after representatives of three parliamentary committees visited the commission. Committee chairperson Mosa Chabane noted that problems may arise during preparations, but the IEC must mitigate them.

The main vote is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, while special voting for voters who will be unable to come to polling stations that day will take place on November 2 and 3.

Scale of the elections

More than 29 million registered voters will take part in the elections. A total of 136,790 candidates will compete for 10,526 seats in the councils of 257 municipalities. The IEC also approved 2,655,067 applications for special voting, which is 131% more than the 1,147,759 approved applications in 2021.

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