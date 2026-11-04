South Africa’s Electoral Commission said it has done everything possible within its mandate to hold fair local elections, despite attempts to cast doubt on the integrity of the electoral process on social media. TimesLIVE reports.

The commission’s chief executive officer, Sy Mamabolo, said the body had prepared polling-station staff and political parties, registered candidates, and printed ballots. According to him, more than 29 million potential voters will be able to choose among 136,790 candidates from 546 political parties.

Complaints about disinformation

Mamabolo said the commission’s information integrity unit had recorded an increase in attempts to discredit the elections over the past 24 hours, primarily on social media. He mentioned unconfirmed claims of fraud, after which supporters of political forces circulated videos showing ballots for special voting being moved from portable containers and bags into main ballot boxes without proper context.

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The commission called on political forces to refrain from statements that, in its assessment, distort the course of the electoral process. Mamabolo stressed that parties and candidates must report possible violations through the established mechanisms so that the commission can take appropriate action. According to him, action has already been taken regarding staff members who failed to comply with the established standards.

Platform monitoring

The Real411 digital platform for reporting and tracking disinformation registered 34 complaints. They concerned disinformation, calls for violence, hate speech, and harassment. Most reports came from X, at 58.8%, followed by TikTok at 23.5%; Facebook and WhatsApp each accounted for 8.8% of complaints.

The commission said it had warned citizens about identified posts containing false information, published explanations on its own accounts, and referred some materials to social platforms for removal. Mamabolo also urged voters to come with an identity document, vote calmly, and not obstruct the work of polling-station staff.

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