In Haiti, the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) presented the Ministry of Economy and Finance with its funding needs for the upcoming elections. The council’s meeting with Minister of Economy and Finance Serge Gabriel Colin took place on November 5, 2026. As The Rio Times reports, the parties discussed updating the spending plan in line with the new electoral calendar.

Revision of the election budget

The ministry stated that consultations on a possible adjustment to the election budget, including an increase, would continue. In July, the Office of the Prime Minister and the CEP agreed on an election budget of $120 million. Before that, the government rejected the electoral council’s previous proposals, which ranged from $200 million to $250 million.

A joint statement by the Office of the Prime Minister and the CEP in July provided for the possibility of revising the amount if needs changed. According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, as of September 30, $80.651 million had already been transferred to a joint fund managed by the United Nations Development Programme. Another $39.349 million is allocated in the state budget for the 2026–2027 fiscal year, with these funds expected to be provided gradually.

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Date of the first round

On October 28, the CEP published an updated electoral calendar, under which the first round of presidential and parliamentary elections is scheduled for Sunday, July 18, 2027. The ministry noted that the $120 million amount had been determined before the latest revision of the calendar. At the same time, no information was made public about the amount of funds already spent on election preparations.

The Provisional Electoral Council is responsible for organizing voter registration, candidate nominations, and voting. The Ministry of Economy and Finance ensures the allocation of public funds for its work.

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