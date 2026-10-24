Brazil’s electoral court has ordered the removal from social media of videos showing three detainees wearing T-shirts supporting President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The decision was made on October 23 by Estela Aranha, a member of the Superior Electoral Court, two days before the second round of the presidential election. As The Rio Times reports, the court concluded that the posts improperly link Lula’s Workers’ Party to crime.

Which videos must be removed

The recordings, made after the detention in the city of Piracicaba in São Paulo state, show two adults and a 17-year-old teenager. Their T-shirts bore the inscription: “Apeoesp teachers with Lula.” The order covers posts on X and Instagram, as well as publications on the “Tropa do Flávio” WhatsApp channel.

According to the outlet, the videos were published by senators elected to the upper house of parliament, Guilherme Derrite of the Progressistas party and Carlos Jordy of the Liberal Party, which supports presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro. Lula’s coalition filed an urgent petition with the court.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The court’s position and the investigation

Aranha said that the content of the posts presents a link between the Workers’ Party and crime as an established fact. She noted that the mere appearance of suspects in a candidate’s T-shirts does not prove a connection between them and the candidate or his party. In the judge’s assessment, such materials in principle go beyond political and electoral criticism.

The circumstances under which the detainees came to wear the T-shirts remain under investigation. Military police officers are accused of allegedly forcing the three people to put on the shirts after they were stopped. The minor’s mother said that her son left home wearing a blue shirt and that police allegedly forced him to change clothes.

The Civil Police registered a case over possible threats, coercion and abuse of authority. The military police ombudsman also opened an investigation. The court decision concerns the dissemination of the videos, not the guilt of the detainees or the actions of police officers.

Read us on