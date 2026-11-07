Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on November 5 opened an investigation into President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. The complaint was filed by the Brazilian political party Novo, which cited 35 government acts adopted between January 1 and October 16, 2026. The Rio Times reports.

Complaint over benefits in an election year

Novo claims that these government acts introduced or expanded benefits in an election year. Among them, the party cited fuel subsidies.

Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva, an inspector of the Superior Electoral Court, signed a ruling allowing the complaint to proceed. The court stated that it contains an account of the circumstances, a list of the challenged acts, and evidence, allowing the defense to submit a response.

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The complaint concerns both members of the presidential ticket. Novo is seeking the annulment of their registrations or diplomas and a ban on their participation in elections for eight years. Such sanctions are possible only if the court establishes serious abuse of political power. No ruling on the merits has yet been made, while Lula and Alckmin are presumed innocent and have five days after notification to file a defense.

Severe weather in Santa Catarina

Separately, two people died in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina due to storms on November 4. The state Civil Defense service confirmed tornadoes in the cities of Chapecó and Xanxerê. In Xanxerê, a 46-year-old woman died from an electric shock after a high-voltage cable snapped, while another person died in Rio Negrinho after the collapse of a gas station structure.

The city of Chapecó was hit hardest by the severe weather, which affected about 2,400 homes. According to later estimates, the number of such homes across the state reached approximately 6,300. Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology recorded wind gusts of up to 126 km/h in Chapecó.

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