In Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, a complaint was filed with the Commission for Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights against the country’s Electoral Commission (IEC). The reason was the involvement of a man who did not meet South African Sign Language interpreter standards at an election workshop for people with disabilities. The event took place on October 16 at Msunduzi City Hall.

As Daily Maverick reports, Thabo Nksele said that he had not previously interpreted at events and does not fully know sign language. According to him, he knows the fingerspelling alphabet and can communicate with his mother, who is deaf. Nksele also said that he received 50 rand for transport after the event.

The Electoral Commission’s position

IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Victor Shale said that the commission does not usually hire interpreters across the country, but uses people proposed by local organizations in the communities where events are held. According to him, at the beginning of the workshop, organizations of people with disabilities were asked to help with interpretation, and one of them proposed a participant who, as seen in the circulated video, did not meet interpreter standards.

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Shale acknowledged that this violated the right of deaf participants to equal access to information and said that the IEC apologizes for the incident. At the same time, Fatisiwe Mkhize, deputy chairperson of the Liberation of Disabled Peoples Ability organization, said that an IEC employee had contacted her on September 10 regarding a person with knowledge of sign language. According to Mkhize, Nksele was an ordinary community member and did not work for her organization.

Calls to investigate the incident

Representatives of the deaf community and interpreters said that fingerspelling the alphabet without proper structure does not provide access to the content of speeches. DeafSA Education Director Ingrid Parkin stressed that this does not give deaf people access to information and, in her assessment, deprives them of their constitutional right to information and voting.

Dr Sally Maepa of the Pan South African Language Board said that knowing sign language or being raised in a family of deaf people does not make a person a professional interpreter without specialized education and competency assessment. The Commission for Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights said that it is aware of the incident and will investigate its circumstances.

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