Maine U.S. House election moves to ranked-choice count — The Hill

In the United States, the election for Maine's vacant seat in the House of Representatives is moving to a ranked-choice vote count. According to preliminary first-round results, no candidate won a majority of votes, The Hill reports.

Preliminary results

Republican Paul LePage received nearly 50% of the vote and was ahead of Democrat Matt Dunlap, who received 48%. LePage prematurely declared victory, although the winner of the race has not yet been determined.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said that the voting results in each municipality must first be checked. After verification, if it is confirmed that none of the candidates received a majority, the state will conduct a ranked-choice vote count.

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How the system works

Voters rank candidates on the ballot by preference. If no one receives a majority of first preferences, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and their voters' ballots are redistributed according to their next choice.

Maine and Alaska are the only U.S. states where ranked-choice voting is used at the statewide level. Maine introduced the system in 2018 after voters approved the relevant initiative in a 2016 referendum.

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