In the Japanese city of Fukuoka, a mayoral election with a record 13 candidates ended without a winner. None of the contenders received the minimum 25% of votes required for election, The Japan Times reports.

The leader fell short by two percentage points

Former House of Representatives member Shuji Inatomi, 56, received the most votes — 137,667, or about 23%. He acknowledged that he had failed to achieve his goal, although he placed first in the vote count.

Voter turnout was 45.6%. A total of 592,723 votes were cast, 11.3 percentage points higher than in the previous mayoral election in Kyushu’s largest city.

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A record number of contenders

Former independent Fukuoka City Council member Yu Shinmura came in second, edging information technology engineer Kentaro Mori by just 618 votes. Mori is a member of the Conservative Party of Japan. Former city council member Takashi Shirabe, nominated by the city group of the Liberal Democratic Party, finished fourth.

Incumbent Mayor Soichiro Takashima announced in August that he would not seek a fifth term, but did not name a preferred successor. Major parties also did not endorse a joint candidate. According to the outlet, the four frontrunners together received about two-thirds of the votes.

Candidates may challenge the city election commission’s decision that there was no winner. If there are no objections, a repeat election must be held by January 19.

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