Israel’s elections have ended in a likely political deadlock: neither Benjamin Netanyahu nor Gadi Eisenkot has a chance of winning a majority. This was reported by Euronews.

Post-election situation in Israel

On the Europe Today programme, former Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy discussed the consequences of the vote, possible next steps, and whether this could mark the beginning of the end of Netanyahu’s political era. The role of Arab parties in determining who will become the country’s next prime minister was also discussed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Calls with Putin

Rare telephone calls between Finland’s leader Alexander Stubb and Norway’s leader Jonas Gahr Støre with Vladimir Putin, the head of Russia, an aggressor state, were a separate topic. The programme examined whether these calls could bring peace talks closer, as Europe seeks a seat at the negotiating table.

Other topics of the programme included elections in Serbia, where the student-led opposition achieved unexpected success, upcoming midterm elections in the United States, and the situation surrounding Kylian Mbappé. Irish sports journalist Ken Early assessed the impact of the footballer’s joke about Mao Zedong, after which Mbappé lost sponsorship contracts in China.

Read us on