California voters back ban on new asset taxes — Jerusalem Post

California voters approved the constitutional amendment Proposition 42, which prohibits the state from introducing new taxes on the ownership of personal assets. According to the Jerusalem Post, just over 51% of voters supported the initiative, while nearly 49% opposed it, with about 96% of ballots counted.

Which assets are covered by the ban

The amendment applies to 401(k) retirement accounts, financial investments, digital assets, intellectual property, and business interests. Real estate is not included on the list. It also prohibits the state from imposing taxes retroactively, except in cases where a state-level emergency is declared.

At the same time, the amendment does not abolish existing taxes on income and realized capital gains. California generally taxes income and profits from sold assets, rather than increases in their value before a sale.

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A tax for billionaires was rejected in parallel

The vote took place after voters separately rejected Proposition 40. This initiative provided for a one-time 5% tax on California billionaires. The funds raised were intended to be directed primarily toward healthcare, as well as education and food assistance.

Proposition 42 was proposed as an alternative measure intended to prevent Proposition 40 from taking effect. The campaign in support of the amendment was organized by the Building a Better California group, which was funded by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, venture investors, and other technology-sector executives. It was also supported by the California Small Business Association, the California Senior Alliance, and California Professional Firefighters.

Supporters of the ban said that without such restrictions, taxes on accumulated wealth could potentially extend not only to billionaires but also to retirement savings and other financial assets of ordinary state residents. Supporters of Proposition 40 said they may return with another wealth tax initiative in the 2028 election, but it must now take into account the new constitutional restrictions.

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