In Afghanistan’s northeastern Kunar province, an explosion in a house next to a middle school killed at least 10 people. The dead include students, while nearly 110 others were injured, Anadolu Agency reports.

Explosion in the Andirsir district

The incident occurred in the Andirsir district of Asadabad, the administrative center of Kunar province. According to local broadcaster Tolo News, the explosion occurred in a house near the school.

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Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Matin Kani said that, according to preliminary findings, the explosion occurred due to “negligence and carelessness” at an explosives depot owned by mining companies.

Circumstances are being established

The head of Kunar province’s information department, Sami ul-Haq Bayan, had earlier said that explosives for mining work were stored in the house near the school. According to him, the explosion also damaged several nearby houses. Kani added that the circumstances of the incident would be further investigated.

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