In Lahore, Pakistan, a gas cylinder explosion at a factory killed a 35-year-old worker, Sajid. Eight of his colleagues were also injured, three of whom are in critical condition, Dawn reports.

The incident occurred on Sunday on Gurumangat Street in Lahore’s Gulberg area.

Explosion at the factory

The explosion occurred on the first floor of the Shezan Bakers factory. More than 40 workers were working there at the time. According to a Rescue 1122 representative, part of the building collapsed after the explosion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The injured were taken to hospital

A representative of the rescue service also said that the explosion occurred shortly after gas leaked from the cylinder. He identified the deceased as Sajid and noted that rescuers took the injured to hospital.

According to the publication, the deceased and all eight injured people were employees of the enterprise. Three of the injured are in critical condition.

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