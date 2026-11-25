On November 9, 19 people were killed in an explosion at a Habaş Group steel plant in Aliağa, Turkey. One more person is missing and is presumed dead. The explosion occurred around noon, and the final death toll was established over several days because some bodies remained under the rubble. This was reported by France 24.

Investigation into the explosion

According to the outlet, the incident occurred during the replacement of a boiler: an overhead crane collapsed inside a large industrial furnace. Prosecutors launched an investigation. Videos from the scene show a thick column of smoke above the facility. Another recording reportedly shows bodies covered with blue tarpaulins near ambulances.

According to the Evrensel newspaper, the facility did not completely halt operations on the day of the tragedy: production continued everywhere except for the area where the explosion occurred. Representatives of Umut-Sen, an association that supports the creation of independent trade unions, told France 24 about inadequate working conditions and a lack of protective equipment at the plant. According to them, workers are afraid to speak to the press because of the threat of being placed on unofficial blacklists.

This is not the first fatal incident at the Habaş plant in recent times. On October 21, a subcontractor died there after falling from a height, while on November 5, a 20-year-old subcontractor was killed in an explosion while inflating a tire.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detentions and restrictions for workers

According to France 24, nine people were in custody as part of the investigation, while two others, including Habaş chairman Mehmet Rüştü Başaran, were placed under house arrest. In May 2026, Başaran and other top managers of the group were sentenced to more than four years in prison and banned from practicing their profession for one year and nine months in a case concerning a 2017 gas tanker explosion in Kocaeli Province.

On the day of the explosion, a court in Aliağa imposed a ban on the dissemination of information, interviews, criticism and comments regarding the incident in the media and on social networks until the investigation is completed. That same day, police detained representatives of the Aegean Region trade union association, Yücel Memiş and Sonay Tezcan, after they called for stronger workplace safety measures; they were later released.

On November 13, plant management informed workers that they were prohibited from bringing mobile phones onto the premises. At least nine people who protested against this decision and demanded an independent commission to investigate the explosion were detained and released the same day. The phone ban was lifted several hours later.

Workplace safety problems

Health and Safety Labour Watch, an observatory that records workplace deaths in Turkey, reported that from the beginning of 2026 through November 13, it had recorded at least 2,014 such deaths. It estimates that at least 2,000 people die in the country every year due to workplace accidents, excluding deaths from occupational diseases. The International Labour Organization recorded 11.5 workplace deaths per 100,000 workers in Turkey in 2024.

Read us on