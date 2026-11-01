An explosion occurred near an entertainment venue in the town of Algeciras, Huila Department, in southern Colombia on the evening of October 31. One police officer was killed and seven others were injured.

Explosion in an entertainment district

The incident occurred in the so-called zona rosa — an area of nightlife and leisure establishments — near the Las Palmitas commercial venue, not far from the entrance to the town. At the time of the explosion, people were in the area, while police officers were carrying out monitoring and control activities there.

Among the seven injured were six civilians and one police officer. All of the victims were taken to Algeciras Municipal Hospital, The Rio Times reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Circumstances under investigation

According to local reports, the explosives may have been delivered on a motorcycle, although this method has not been officially confirmed. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the explosion. No arrests have been reported in the case, no group has claimed responsibility, and authorities have not named possible perpetrators.

Algeciras has already experienced explosive attacks this year. On August 12, two soldiers were killed and at least 16 people were injured in an explosive ambush in the town's rural area. Authorities then preliminarily attributed responsibility to the Ivan Diaz Front, a FARC dissident group. At the same time, the source does not report any link between this group and the October 31 explosion.

Read us on