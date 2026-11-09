In Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, an explosion occurred on November 6 in an apartment on the fifth floor of the Andares del Mirador residential complex. Thirty-seven-year-old dentist Loida Díaz Lima and her two children — a 12-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl — suffered severe burns. The Rio Times reports.

Condition of the victims

The children were taken to the intensive care unit of the Dr. Robert Reid Cabral children's hospital. They are on mechanical ventilation and have serious burns as well as injuries to their airways and lungs caused by inhaling hot smoke.

On November 8, hospital director Mabel Jones Luciano reported a slight improvement in the children's condition, but they remain in intensive care. Their mother is in the intensive care unit of the Luis Eduardo Aybar hospital, where she is receiving treatment for burns. Her condition is also assessed as critical.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cause of the explosion is being determined

The family moved into the apartment on November 5 — less than 24 hours before the explosion. The residence is located on Avenida Independencia, at the seventh kilometer, in the Distrito Nacional of the capital.

The official cause of the incident has not yet been announced. The report mentions assumptions about a gas leak. According to relatives, one of the children was connecting a water dispenser at the time of the explosion. The victims' relatives also suspect negligence during the construction of the apartment and demand a thorough investigation.

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