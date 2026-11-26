According to calculations by the independent outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe, the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, has spent 18.6 trillion rubles above pre-war levels on weapons and ammunition since the start of the full-scale war. This was reported by Meduza.

Expenditures that would not have existed without the war

According to Novaya Gazeta Europe journalists’ estimate, Russia’s total “excess” military spending in 2022–2026 amounts to 43.6 trillion rubles. This figure includes expenditures that, according to the outlet’s calculations, would not have existed without the war.

Of this amount, 25 trillion rubles account for payments to individuals. For their calculations, the journalists included over five years military pay, pensions, social support for service members, wages for defense industry workers, as well as compensation for deaths and injuries. They then compared these expenditures with how they could have risen without the war.

The outlet notes that these 25 trillion rubles cannot be considered entirely lost to the economy, as the funds were directed toward consumption, which accounts for about half of the Russian economy.

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Comparison with social spending

The 18.6 trillion rubles spent on weapons and ammunition include financing for the state defense order above pre-war levels, including weapons that have already been destroyed or have not yet reached the front. Tatyana Mikhailova, an economist at Pennsylvania State University, stated that even a tank that has not been destroyed is a loss of welfare because it does not benefit people.

Novaya Gazeta Europe compares the 18.6 trillion rubles with three years of current Russian budget spending on healthcare in 2022–2024, or nearly all current spending on education during the same period.

Russia’s 2026 budget allocated 12.93 trillion rubles for defense. The 2027 budget draft approved by the State Duma provides 17.1 trillion rubles under the “National Defense” item, or 35.2% of all expenditures. Another 4.3 trillion rubles are planned for “National Security and Law Enforcement Activities.” According to The Bell, together these will account for 44% of budget expenditures, although the actual share may be higher due to military spending under other items.

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