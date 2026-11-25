Variety has confirmed 19 of the 20 films that advanced to the next stage of selection for the 99th Academy Awards in the visual effects category. The Academy’s Visual Effects Branch informed the creators of these films that they had advanced ahead of Thanksgiving. At the same time, the Academy does not publish this list or comment on which films have continued in the competition.

Confirmed films

Among the films reported by Variety are Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Three,” Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” “Project Hail Mary,” Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day,” and “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Disney has four confirmed projects: “Avengers: Doomsday,” “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” “Whalefall,” and the live-action feature version of “Moana.” The list also includes “Godzilla Minus Zero,” “Ramayana: Rise of a Legend,” “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” “Supergirl,” “Jumanji: Open World,” “The Mosquito Bowl,” “Heart of the Beast,” “The Sheep Detectives,” “Backrooms,” “Digger,” and Laika’s stop-motion film “Wildwood.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

One of the 20 films remained unconfirmed at the time Variety published its article.

Further selection

Preliminary voting for the shortlist will run from December 7 to 11, and the shortlists in all categories will be announced on December 15. After that, the 10 selected films will be presented to members of the Visual Effects Branch during presentations on January 8–10.

Nomination voting is scheduled for January 11–15, and the nominees will be announced on January 21. The 99th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 14 at the Dolby Theatre in the Ovation Hollywood complex.

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