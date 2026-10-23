A video shared on X as purported footage of Israel destroying olive trees in the occupied West Bank of the Jordan River in Palestine was created using artificial intelligence. The clip showing bulldozers uprooting trees began circulating on October 14, 2026, and received more than 200,000 views across several posts.

Signs of Gemini generation

According to France 24, an examination of the clip using Google’s SynthID tool detected a watermark indicating that the video was created by the Gemini chatbot. An image with an approval mark was overlaid in the lower-right corner of the frame, where the Gemini label is usually placed.

The recording also contains visual errors typical of AI generation. In particular, the bucket of one excavator at the beginning of the video has unusual teeth, and its appearance changes several seconds later. Another tree in the background falls before the machinery touches it.

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Distribution of the clip

The video was published by accounts with a pro-Palestinian stance. It was also shared by the communications team of the Palestinian Authority, but the post was later deleted. The clip was published by the Palestinian ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire and the Palestinian media outlet Quds.

Real cases of tree destruction

At the same time, the destruction of Palestinian olive groves in the West Bank is a documented problem. At the end of September, Reuters published photographs showing Israeli army bulldozers uprooting olive trees in the village of Deir Nizam in the central West Bank. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture, since 2023 at least 100,000 olive trees have been destroyed, uprooted, or burned in this area.

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