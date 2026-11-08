In Australia, the opening of Princess Margaret Rose Cave in the state of Victoria has been postponed until the end of 2027. The tourist site near the border with South Australia has been closed to visitors since 2021, when its operators retired during COVID-19 travel restrictions.

As ABC News reports, Parks Victoria revised the construction schedule due to unforeseen constraints in contractor availability. A sign installed near the car park in October stated that work would be completed in December 2026.

Work costing more than $2 million

$2,135,000 from Victorian taxpayers’ funds has been allocated to upgrade the complex. The project includes the construction of new toilets, upgrades to drainage infrastructure and the visitor area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Parks Victoria said it had already completed the installation of new lighting in the cave and handrails, improvements to the stairs, and upgrades to electrical systems. A Victorian government representative said the caves are important for local tourism and that authorities are continuing work to reopen them.

Locals complain about neglect

Local tourism operator David Graham said gates had been installed at the site because of vandalism incidents. According to him, the neglected visitor centre and the absence of a permanent resident in the neighbouring residence make the complex vulnerable. He also said that repeated postponements of the opening harm local businesses.

Liberal Party MP Roma Britnell said the site had been left to deteriorate. Local fisherman Kim Maller, who has visited the cave since childhood, expressed hope that it would reopen soon. According to him, tourists were attracted by the illuminated stalactites and stalagmites. Some travellers who come to the closed complex believe that closure warnings should be made more visible.

Read us on