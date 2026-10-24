Restoring the education system in the Gaza Strip after prolonged interruptions in schooling and military action could take up to seven years. Julia Dicum, Director of Education at the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said this in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat.

According to her, at the start of the school year in September 2026, agency representatives welcomed children who should have been in third grade but were entering a school building for the first time. Some pupils in the final years of primary school had no more than one full academic year of in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic and three years of war.

Major learning gaps

A study by the University of Cambridge, the Centre for Lebanese Studies, and UNRWA had previously projected that the cumulative disruptions could set pupils back by five years in mastering the curriculum. Dicum believes that the scale of learning losses is likely even greater now. She also stressed the psychological trauma experienced by children due to loss, constant fear of shelling, and uncertainty.

At the start of the 2026–2027 school year, more than 200,000 children in Gaza had no access to organized learning, Dicum said. At the same time, the Education Cluster recorded 495,680 students in 687 learning spaces organized by humanitarian response partners in September 2026.

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However, attending such spaces does not mean a return to a normal school day. Students have fewer teaching hours because of overcrowding, a lack of supplies, damaged buildings, and temporary premises without adequate water and sanitation facilities. Population displacement and the danger of explosive remnants of war are additional obstacles.

Learning in tents and remotely

Education is currently focused on four subjects: Arabic and English, mathematics, and science. Psychosocial support programs are being expanded in parallel. Universities, as well as technical and vocational education institutions in Gaza, have also suffered significant destruction and are operating in an altered format.

At the end of September 2026, UNRWA operated about 84 temporary learning spaces in Gaza, serving nearly 100,000 students. Another approximately 280,000 students from first through ninth grade received organized remote education. In-person classes are held in tents and in some classrooms at UNRWA schools, while some families clear their belongings from the space every day for lessons.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education of the Palestinian Authority approved programs with materials aligned with the Palestinian curriculum, including UNRWA's remote learning. At the same time, unaccredited initiatives, in Dicum's assessment, will not provide the current generation with broad access to higher education. She also noted that UNRWA's financial crisis could complicate the continuation and expansion of education programs.

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