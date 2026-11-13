In Iraq, crude oil production reached 4.6 million barrels per day in October, the highest level since 2019. Compared with September, production increased by 540,000 barrels per day, OilPrice reports, citing the International Energy Agency’s November oil market report.

According to the IEA’s estimate, Iraq’s October production exceeded the country’s quota under the OPEC+ agreement by approximately 170,000 barrels per day.

Production growth in Gulf countries

Kuwait also increased crude oil production in October, from 1.58 million barrels per day in September to 2.03 million barrels per day. At the same time, the country’s production remained approximately 650,000 barrels per day below its OPEC+ limit.

According to the IEA, Saudi Arabia increased production by approximately 1 million barrels per day, from 8.93 million in September to 9.99 million in October. The agency estimates that Saudi production in October was 480,000 barrels per day below its OPEC+ quota.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Different estimates for Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia told OPEC that it produced 10.563 million barrels per day in October, slightly above its quota of about 10.5 million barrels per day. In OPEC’s monthly report, Saudi Arabia said that part of the production increase was directed to storage, so oil supplies to the domestic market and for export did not rise as significantly as production.

According to Saudi Arabia, oil supplies to domestic and foreign markets amounted to 7.122 million barrels per day in August, 7.988 million in September, and 9.2 million in October.

Cargo transshipment in the Strait of Hormuz

Producers from Gulf countries increased output amid more active oil transportation through the Strait of Hormuz. The growth in flows since August is linked to cargoes being transported through the strait by smaller tankers and then transshipped onto supertankers in the Gulf of Oman.

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