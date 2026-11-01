Retired Pakistani officials call for respecting people’s will — Dawn

In Islamabad, a group of retired civil servants, diplomats and generals called for equal treatment of all of Pakistan’s provinces and warned against constitutional changes imposed against the will of citizens. The authors of the statement believe that, amid the deepening political and economic crisis, the country’s unity and future could be at risk, Dawn reports.

Call for constitutional rule

The statement, provided to the publication on Saturday, was circulated by the Roedad Khan Club. Dawn describes it as Islamabad’s “retired establishment,” as it includes influential former officials.

The document was signed by former air force chief, retired air chief marshal Abbas Khattak, former official Shakeel Durrani, as well as former diplomats Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, Humayun Qazi and Asif Durrani. They said constitutional rule must be a reality rather than a formality, and that the military must return to its primary mission of defending the country and fulfilling its oath.

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Debate over new provinces

The statement came amid renewed discussions on restructuring the provincial system following proposals by senior officials to create new provinces. These ideas have drawn objections from political forces that fear changing the provincial map would weaken regional autonomy and alter the existing balance of power.

The club also rejected a model of hybrid governance in which elected civilian institutions operate alongside an unelected center of power. According to the statement’s authors, such a system intensifies political discontent and undermines the constitutional order. They called for a return to the people’s mandate expressed in the most recent general elections or for new elections involving all national and regional parties and the leaders elected by them.

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