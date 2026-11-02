In Taiwan, Deputy Representative to the Philippines, retired Air Force Lieutenant General Li Tingshen, is expected to return to the country and take up the position of CEO of the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Academy (GUAVA). The Taipei Times reported this, citing a source.

According to the publication’s source, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs task force on drone diplomacy is planned to be merged with GUAVA. The purpose of this move is to consolidate resources and accelerate Taiwan’s drone diplomacy and cooperation in asymmetric security.

Military and diplomatic experience

The 64-year-old Li Tingshen is a graduate of the Republic of China Air Force Academy. He has experience flying F-5E fighter jets and is among the few senior officers in Taiwan’s armed forces who received education in the United States. He previously also served as deputy Air Force commander and assistant deputy chief of the General Staff for communications, electronics and information.

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After completing his military service with the rank of lieutenant general, Li worked as deputy executive director and later executive director of the Institute for National Defense and Security Research. He took up the post of Taiwan’s deputy representative to the Philippines in September 2024.

Reform of drone diplomacy

While working in the Philippines, Li facilitated the visit to Manila of an active-duty general, as well as the first official exchanges between the coast guards of Taiwan and the Philippines since diplomatic relations between the sides were severed in 1974, the source said.

He also assisted with the transfer to the Philippines of the decommissioned 453-ton Kinmen vessel for humanitarian search-and-rescue operations. According to the source, after the merger with the fully privately funded GUAVA, Li Hanming is to become its chair, while Li Tingshen will be responsible for the practical implementation of policy as CEO. This format is expected to allow for more flexible negotiations on commercial opportunities, technology transfers and international joint production.

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