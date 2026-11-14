In Estonia, retired Major General Veiko-Vello Palm said that in the future the country will not be able to recruit enough conscripts from men alone because of the demographic situation. In his view, conscription should be extended to women to replenish the military reserve.

Palm spoke during a public lecture by Defence Minister Martin Herem at the University of Tartu. As ERR News reports, the retired serviceman believes that by 2040 Estonia will not be able to meet its target of recruiting more than 4,100 conscripts annually.

The challenge of replenishing the reserve

According to Palm, the term of service lasts about a year, but after its completion people remain in the reserve and may be called up for annual exercises. He described renewing the reserve as the main challenge.

He noted that currently just over half of the men in each age group are brought into service. The reasons include health conditions and other circumstances. Palm compared the situation with Finland, where around 60% of each age group undergoes military training, but in his assessment even such a figure would be insufficient for Estonia.

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Arguments for women’s service

Palm dismissed the argument that women supposedly do not meet physical requirements: according to him, a young woman in good physical shape meets the standards established for men. At the same time, he acknowledged the need to develop equipment adapted to the female physique, including body armor and helmets.

He also said that a greater share of women in the Estonian Defence Forces would have a positive effect on military leadership and military decision-making. Women currently serve in the Defence Forces as career military personnel and also participate in voluntary defense organizations.

Earlier, Anu Rannaveski, director of the Defence Resources Agency, said that the issue of women’s conscription is not so much whether to introduce it, but when exactly to do so. At the same time, Defence Minister Martin Herem and Commander of the Defence Forces Andrus Merilo favor encouraging women to serve while keeping service voluntary.

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