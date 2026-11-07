Poland’s Widzew defeated Pogoń Szczecin 3-0 in Łódź in a match of the 14th round of the Ekstraklasa. It was the team’s first home victory in 168 days — it had last won on its own field in the final round of the previous season, Interia Sport reports.

Widzew’s goals

Karol Świderski opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. He dribbled past Lukas Willen and shot at goal, with the ball ending up in the net after a deflection.

At the start of the second half, the hosts could have doubled their lead: Juljan Shehu hit the goalkeeper from six metres, while Darian Males’s goal from the rebound was disallowed for offside. Later, Sebastian Bergier fired over the crossbar.

Widzew’s second goal was scored by Steve Kapuadi in the 63rd minute. After a cross from Fran Alvarez, Ricardo Visus headed the ball onto the crossbar, and Kapuadi successfully converted the rebound.

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Wiśniewski scores after coming on as a substitute

Przemysław Wiśniewski, who entered the pitch in the 76th minute, made the score final in the 80th minute. The defender headed in following a corner-kick routine.

Before the match, Wiśniewski was not included in Widzew’s starting line-up. According to the outlet, Poland national team head coach Jan Urban had earlier also not called up the footballer for Nations League matches. For the Łódź team, this was its first victory of the season, and under Mateusz Stolarski it had previously gone six matches without a win.

In the match, Widzew registered 15 shots against the opponent’s 11 and had five shots on target. Pogoń had slightly more possession — 52% to 48%.

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