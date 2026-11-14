In Phu Tho province north of Hanoi, the roughly $300 million Vietnam SuperPort logistics hub is developing an air cargo terminal that is already operating. The company’s CEO, Yap Kwong Weng, said the terminal’s monthly revenue has increased fivefold since July. Its clients, he said, include FedEx, major freight forwarding companies, and manufacturers of electronics and artificial intelligence equipment.

As Fortune reports, Vietnam SuperPort is a joint venture between Singaporean logistics company YCH Group and Vietnamese conglomerate T&T Group. The 83-hectare hub is located on routes between Vietnam’s electronics manufacturing belt and the border with China, from where most components arrive. The project is intended to combine road, rail, air and sea transport into a single logistics service.

Tariffs and the origin of goods

The head of SuperPort noted that companies are planning operations amid uncertainty over US tariffs. At the beginning of the year, tariffs on goods from Vietnam stood at 20%, while since July an import tariff of 12.5% has applied to most goods following a US Section 301 investigation into compliance with labor standards. The tariffs could subsequently change as a result of US-Vietnam trade negotiations or additional US reviews of industrial overcapacity and intellectual property protection.

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In Washington, some representatives of President Donald Trump’s administration have expressed concern that Chinese companies may carry out minimal processing of goods in Vietnam to avoid higher tariffs on products from China. In an interim trade agreement between the United States and Vietnam last year, Hanoi agreed to a 40% tariff on goods deemed transshipped from China. At the same time, Fortune did not provide details on such criteria or the verification procedure.

Infrastructure and costs

According to Fortune, Vietnam aims to reduce logistics costs, currently estimated at 16–20% of GDP, to below 12% by 2030. The country is investing $11 billion in the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong railway line, which is intended to connect China’s railway network with the deep-water port of Hai Phong. Vietnam is also set to replace the overloaded Tan Son Nhat Airport with the new Long Thanh Airport, which is expected to increase cargo capacity in the south of the country.

SuperPort plans to create a network of four ports in Southeast Asia by 2030. The planned facilities include the 130-hectare Cambodia SuperPort multimodal complex in Kampong Speu province near Phnom Penh and a hub in Tay Ninh province on Vietnam’s border with Cambodia.

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