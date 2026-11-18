Researchers at Mayo Clinic have identified 70 BRCA2 gene variants whose carriage is associated with a moderate risk of developing breast cancer. They partially impair the gene’s function and were therefore called hypomorphic variants. The findings of the study, published in Nature Communications, may help assess individual risk more accurately and select approaches to monitoring and prevention, News-Medical reports.

Lifetime risk assessment

The scientists investigated the effects of these genetic changes on BRCA2 function and also analyzed genetic testing data from a large number of people undergoing examinations for hereditary cancer syndromes. According to their estimates, people who inherited the identified variants have a lifetime breast cancer risk of between 20% and 25%.

By comparison, carriers of more common harmful BRCA2 variants have an estimated lifetime risk of 50–70%. Due to the lower level of risk, these changes were also classified as pathogenic variants with reduced penetrance. This means that not all pathogenic BRCA2 changes are associated with the same probability of disease.

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Screening and possible treatment

The authors noted that carriers of such variants may meet the criteria for regular mammograms and breast MRI scans and may benefit from such monitoring. More accurate risk assessment may also be important when discussing risk-reducing surgery with doctors.

The researchers separately examined whether tumors associated with hypomorphic BRCA2 variants may be sensitive to PARP inhibitors, a class of targeted drugs that prevent the repair of damaged DNA in cancer cells. The data obtained indicate that some such tumors may respond to this therapy; tumor testing may determine the appropriateness of treatment for a particular patient.

The work was carried out jointly with researchers from Ambry Genetics. The team continues to identify and characterize hypomorphic BRCA1 and BRCA2 variants associated with hereditary breast cancer risk.

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