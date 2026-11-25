A team at the Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute has identified additional mutations in the PIK3CA gene that may contribute to resistance of hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer to investigational drugs. As News-Medical reports, the findings were published in the journal Cancer Discovery.

DNA analysis of 32 patients

Scientists analyzed tumor DNA circulating in the blood before and after treatment in 32 patients with hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer with PIK3CA mutations. The participants received the investigational PI3Kα inhibitors inavolisib or terzolizib.

These drugs bind to the PI3Kα enzyme at a different site than approved PI3Kα inhibitors. According to the study authors, currently approved drugs are less selective and may cause substantial side effects.

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Mutations near the binding site

Many secondary PIK3CA mutations that emerged in patients after therapy were concentrated near the site to which the new drugs bind. In cell models, researchers tested these changes and identified mutations that led to acquired resistance.

In laboratory models, combining low doses of approved PI3Kα inhibitors with investigational drugs selective for the mutant enzyme suppressed resistant cancer cells. In mice, this combination provided longer-lasting tumor suppression than either approach alone.

Oncologist Dejan Juric, one of the study's senior authors, noted that the identified changes could potentially help track the emergence of additional PIK3CA mutations during treatment, assess the likelihood of disease progression, and consider switching to other treatment options. Next-generation PI3Kα inhibitors are currently being studied in Phase II and III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer and other common tumors.

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