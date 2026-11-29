The military prosecution of the Israel Defense Forces informed the family of Netanel Shkrun, who was killed after a shooting near Neve Tzuf in the West Bank, of its intention to seek the death penalty for the suspect. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Charges under updated provisions

According to the publication, this could become the first indictment after amendments were made in May to the Order Regarding Security Provisions. The amendments provide for a mandatory death sentence for people found guilty of intentionally causing death under Article 209(a1).

At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces stated that a military court imposes life imprisonment unless exceptional circumstances require a different decision.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Shooting near the spring

According to the military's account, on the eve of Yom Kippur, the suspect arrived at the Ein Raya spring near Neve Tzuf and opened fire on people who were there. After a security service officer arrived, a shootout occurred, during which the suspect was wounded and left the scene.

A Magen David Adom paramedic reported that the victim, about 30 years old, was found unconscious in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. Medics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, restored his pulse, and transported him by helicopter to the Rabin Medical Center — Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva, where he later died from his injuries.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the suspect was later found at a hospital in the Ramallah area, detained, and interrogated by security forces.

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