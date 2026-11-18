The Sudanese army and allied forces have advanced in three areas of Sudan’s West Kordofan state, while the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have retreated. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing military sources.

Operations in West Kordofan

According to the sources, the military was conducting clearing operations in villages in the Al-Huwai area, as well as in locations north and east of Al-Nuhud and Abu Zabad. On Monday, army special operations forces spokesperson Mohamed Didan said that the military had taken control of Al-Saatat, located northeast of Abu Zabad.

According to Didan, Abu Zabad is of strategic importance because it connects the northern and southern parts of West Kordofan. Sudanese officials said the advance came after the army captured Al-Huwai on Friday. Al-Huwai is located about 100 kilometers from Al-Nuhud.

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Need for humanitarian aid

The local Dar Hamar Emergency Committee called for food, medicines and emergency supplies to be delivered to Al-Huwai. The committee said the army had regained control of eight administrative areas and called on state authorities and traders to send supply convoys to the area.

The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF has continued since April 2023 and has claimed tens of thousands of lives, according to the source. According to the latest regional assessment by the UN Refugee Agency, about 11.4 million people have been forcibly displaced by the conflict.

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