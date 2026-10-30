The Yemeni military said that the Houthi group on Friday launched ballistic missiles at Aden International Airport and the Maashiq Presidential Palace in the southern Yemeni city of Aden. This was stated by Yemeni military spokesperson Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili, reports Anadolu Agency.

Targets of the missile launch

According to the spokesperson, the targets of the launch were Aden International Airport and the Maashiq Presidential Palace.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous strike on the airport

Reports of the new attacks emerged the day after Aden Airport resumed operations. Before that, its operations had been temporarily suspended following a Houthi missile strike on Wednesday.

According to Yemeni authorities, two civilians were injured in Wednesday's strike, and the airport sustained damage. Emergency repair work was carried out on the runway. Anadolu Agency also notes that the strike disrupted flight operations.

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