Israeli military block road to homes near Jericho — Jerusalem Post

Israeli military personnel have blocked Jewish families’ access road to a housing complex near Jericho in the West Bank. The residents also had weapons issued by the Israel Defense Forces confiscated, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Earlier this month, 13 Jewish families moved into eight buildings on the outskirts of Jericho without coordination with or approval from the military. Israel’s Civil Administration is examining the legality of the property purchase and ownership rights, which have not yet been established.

Security measures

The Israeli army’s Central Command concluded that the families do not require immediate evacuation for security reasons. At the same time, its commander, Major General Avi Bluth, decided not to take steps that could legitimize the unilateral settlement.

The military introduced “limited security measures” at the site. In particular, the nearest military post was reinforced from a squad-sized unit to a platoon, and weapons issued by the army were confiscated from the residents. Security services intensified intelligence gathering amid concerns about possible attacks.

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Access restrictions

Central Command engineering units blocked these families’ access to the road leading to Area A so that they would not use routes with a high risk of attacks. According to the command, entry into Area A is prohibited for the residents.

Access to the complex is permitted only from Area C through a Border Police live-fire training zone and in coordination with the police. The military also stopped escorting civilians to the area of the complex, although such cases occurred in the first days after the settlement.

In addition, Avi Bluth ordered that the unauthorized settlement of neighboring buildings belonging to two Bedouin families be prevented. They left these buildings out of concern over escalating tensions near Jericho. An army spokesperson said the matter concerns illegal construction in Area C, for part of which enforcement procedures are ongoing and demolition orders are in force.

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