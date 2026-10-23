The Canadian military said that a fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta province, which killed four soldiers, was caused by training involving live grenades. Another 39 service members were injured, 27 of whom were hospitalized.

Strong winds intensified the fire

As Al Jazeera reports, the blaze broke out at a grenade launcher range during military exercises on Saturday. Brigadier-General Vanessa Hanrahan, commander of the Canadian Armed Forces Military Police Group, said that a change in wind direction and speed significantly intensified the fire.

The flames spread to another training area of the base. According to Hanrahan, firefighters could not directly extinguish the fire because it had started in a “permanent danger area” of the range.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preparation for deployment to Latvia

The fire spread during intensive combat training involving Charlie Company of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry. About 84 soldiers were split between the grenade launcher range and an area where they practiced attacks on simulated enemy positions. The fire reached the second area.

Soldiers and reservists were taking part in the exercises ahead of a planned deployment to Latvia, where Canadian forces conduct their largest international military operation. CFB Wainwright is one of the largest Canadian Armed Forces bases and regularly hosts exercises involving military personnel from NATO countries.

Read us on