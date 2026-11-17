Several Russian military aircraft from the aggressor state briefly entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone on Tuesday morning. The South Korean Air Force deployed fighter jets in response, Korea Herald reported, citing the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The aircraft did not violate airspace

South Korean military personnel detected the Russian aircraft before they entered the air defense identification zone. Fighter jets were deployed to prepare for possible unforeseen circumstances.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Russian aircraft later left the zone without violating South Korea’s airspace. An air defense identification zone is not part of territorial airspace: it is established so that foreign aircraft identify themselves and avoid accidental collisions. Russia and China do not recognize South Korea’s jurisdiction over the zone, citing the absence of grounds in international law.

Previous entries into the zone

About three months ago, several Russian military aircraft also entered the zone over the East Sea and then left it. South Korea deployed fighter jets then as well. In June, nearly ten Chinese and Russian military aircraft entered and exited the zone over the country’s eastern and southern waters during likely joint drills. Afterward, Seoul lodged a strong protest with both sides through diplomatic channels over the unauthorized entry.

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